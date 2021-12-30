Thursday, December 30, 2021
LeBron James Addresses Kareem Abdul Jabbar’s Critique of His Vaccine ‘Hesitancy’ Meme | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
*NBA/Lakers star LeBron James has reacted to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s judgment of a meme (see it via IG embed below) James shared on social media challenging the difference between COVID-19, the flu and the common cold. Abdul-Jabbar wrote that the meme was “uninformed” and that James “encouraged vaccine hesitancy which puts lives and livelihoods at risk.”

After the Lakers game against the Houston Rockets on Tuesday, James was asked about Abdul-Jabbar’s statements.

“No, I don’t have a response to Kareem at all. And if you saw the post and you read the tag, you know that I’m literally, honestly asking, ‘help me out,’” said James according to Silver Screen and Roll’s Harrison Feigen. “Help me kind of figure it all out, like we’re all trying to figure this pandemic out. We’re all trying to figure out COVID and the new strain. And the flu, I think people forgot about the flu. People like literally forgot about the flu during these times, like that’s still going around. It’s flu season, so people have forgot about the flu. People have forgot about common colds. That happens, especially with a lot of our kids that’s in school. My daughter is in first grade, so a lot of these kids are getting like common colds and getting the flu. But no, I don’t have any response to Kareem. No. At all.’”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Slams LeBron James Over ‘Anti-Vax’ COVID-19 Meme

It was last week that James posted a meme (below) on Instagram depicting three identical-looking Spider-Men pointing at each other. In the post, one was labeled “flu,” the second “covid” and the third “cold.” He captioned the post, “Help me out, folks.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 👑 (@kingjames)

Fisher Jack

