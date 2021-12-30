Thursday, December 30, 2021
Jada Pinkett Smith Shares Hair Loss Update Due to Alopecia

By Ny MaGee
hair loss
Jada Pinkett Smith / Instagram

*Jada Pinkett Smith shared a video update this week about her hair loss journey and her battle with alopecia. 

“Now at this point I can only laugh,” she said in a clip shared on her Instagram page, pointing out line of hair loss on her bald head. Pinkett Smith said the line appeared “just all of a sudden one day.”

“Y’all know I’ve been struggling with alopecia,” she explained, adding, “look at this line right here…it just showed up like that. And this is going to be a little bit more difficult for me to hide, so I thought I’d just share it so y’all not asking any questions.”

Check out the clip below.

READ MORE: Jada Pinkett Smith is Treating Hair Loss with Steroid Injections

Pinkett Smith revealed in 2018 on her Facebook Watch show “Red Table Talk” that she suffers from alopecia.

Over the summer she debuted a buzzcut and is often seen wearing turbans to cover up her hair loss. 

She captioned her newly released video update: “Mama’s gonna have to take it down to the scalp so nobody thinks she got brain surgery or something … Me and this alopecia are going to be friends … period!”

When Pinkett Smith first noticed her hair was falling out, she called the moment “terrifying.”

“I was in the shower one day and then just handfuls of hair just in my hands … It was one of those times in my life that I was literally shaking with fear,” she previously said.

“I really had to put it into a spiritual perspective, like the higher power takes so much from people. People are out here with cancer. People have sick children. I watch the higher power take things every day,” she explained. Looking at it from that context “really did settle me,” she added.

The “Girls Trip” star said she has now learned to deal with proudly rocking a closely shaven head. 

“You know mama’s gonna put some rhinestones in there, and I’m just gonna make me a little crown,” she said in the video, pointing to the top of her head. “That’s what mama’s gonna do.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

