Handwritten Tupac Poem Going for $95k in Autograph Dealer’s Sale

*A handwritten poem from Tupac titled “All Eye Was Was Lookin 4” is up for auction and going for $95,000, according to reports.

Per TMZ, the auction house says the poem, dated Aug. 26, 1995, ended up in a private collection and it’s hitting the market 26 years later.

Moments in Time, the autograph dealer, noted on its official website that the poem is billed as “the genesis for” the title track to Pac’s 1996 album “All Eyez on Me.”

Earlier this year, Jada Pinkett Smith honored the late rapper on what would have been his 50th birthday by sharing a never-before-seen poem that Pac penned while incarcerated at Rikers Island.

“As we prepare to celebrate his legacy … let’s remember him for that which we loved most … his way with words,” Jada said on an Instagram clip of the handwritten poem, titled “Lost Soulz.” Check out the post below.

In related news, the estate of the late rapper announced last month that fans will get to deep dive into his life’s work with an immersive museum experience called Tupac Shakur. Wake Me When I’m Free.

The event kicks off at the Canvas @ L.A. Live in Los Angeles on Jan. 22. WMWIF will hit several cities over the next few years, per the report.

“It is a privilege to be a part of such a monumental project,” said Jeremy Hodges, the mastermind behind the TuPac museum experience. “Tupac Shakur was my Malcolm; he was my Martin, and to build an experience that honors such a prolific man, cannot be summed up in words. We wanted to create a memorable experience that will inspire you to be better than when you walked in, all while leaving you with the knowledge that he was a true revolutionary spirit.”