Thursday, December 30, 2021
HomeNews
News

Handwritten Tupac Poem Going for $95k in Autograph Dealer’s Sale

By Ny MaGee
0

Tupac Shakur (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

*A handwritten poem from Tupac titled “All Eye Was Was Lookin 4” is up for auction and going for $95,000, according to reports. 

Per TMZ, the auction house says the poem, dated Aug. 26, 1995, ended up in a private collection and it’s hitting the market 26 years later. 

Moments in Time, the autograph dealer, noted on its official website that the poem is billed as “the genesis for” the title track to Pac’s 1996 album “All Eyez on Me.”

Earlier this year, Jada Pinkett Smith honored the late rapper on what would have been his 50th birthday by sharing a never-before-seen poem that Pac penned while incarcerated at Rikers Island. 

“As we prepare to celebrate his legacy … let’s remember him for that which we loved most … his way with words,” Jada said on an Instagram clip of the handwritten poem, titled “Lost Soulz.” Check out the post below.

READ MORE:  Yo-Yo: Jada Wasn’t Tupac’s Greatest Love + Dishes on Sex, Romance with Pac, Working with Cube: ExclusiveWatch

In related news, the estate of the late rapper announced last month that fans will get to deep dive into his life’s work with an immersive museum experience called Tupac Shakur. Wake Me When I’m Free.

The event kicks off at the Canvas @ L.A. Live in Los Angeles on Jan. 22. WMWIF will hit several cities over the next few years, per the report. 

“It is a privilege to be a part of such a monumental project,” said Jeremy Hodges, the mastermind behind the TuPac museum experience. “Tupac Shakur was my Malcolm; he was my Martin, and to build an experience that honors such a prolific man, cannot be summed up in words. We wanted to create a memorable experience that will inspire you to be better than when you walked in, all while leaving you with the knowledge that he was a true revolutionary spirit.”

Previous article‘Delta Karen’ Patricia Cornwall Has History of Violence – She Threatened to Kill Her Parents
Next articleHarvard School Retracts Paper Attacking #ADOS and its leadership – Where are the NAACP, Urban League and CBC?
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2021 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO