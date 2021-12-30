Dr. Dre Agrees to Fork Over $100 Million in Divorce Settlement

*Previously EURweb.com reported that Dr. Dre and his ex-wife Nicole Young had reached a settlement in their very bitter and highly contested divorce; however, the amount had not been disclosed. The amount has now been revealed, and multiple media outlets have reported that Dr. Dre has agreed to pay his ex-wife $100 million, in two payments of $50 million now and $50 million in one year. Dr. Dre is said to be “delighted” that Nicole is only getting a portion of his estate.

TMZ has reported as part of the settlement, Dr. Dre will keep the seven properties they own, which include one home in Malibu, two in Calabasas and four in the Los Angeles area, including a $100 million estate in Brentwood. Dr. Dre will also retain full rights to his recording masters, his trademark, and other interests, including all their Apple stock, which includes the money he made when he sold Beats by Dre. They will split the 10 cars they own, with Dr. Dre getting six and Nicole getting four. Nicole gets to keep jewelry, cash, and bank accounts she maintained during the marriage. She must also pay her own multimillion-dollar legal fees and will not receive any alimony.

TMZ also reported that Nicole could have gotten a larger chunk of the estate if she had settled last year, quoting one source as having said, “She could have even been on the field for the Super Bowl halftime show as a friendly ex-wife.” This finally closes the battle of Andre (Dr. Dre) Young versus Nicole Young.

Marilyn Smith is a Los Angeles-based writer/reviewer. Contact her via [email protected].