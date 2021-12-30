Thursday, December 30, 2021
‘Delta Karen’ Patricia Cornwall Has History of Violence – She Threatened to Kill Her Parents

Patricia Cormwall slapping Delta Airlines passenger
Patricia Cornwall, who was violent with an elderly passenger on a Delta flight, has had previous run-ins with the law. – Twitter / @ATLUncensored

*The woman who slapped and spit on a man in a viral video allegedly has a history of mental illness and violence with her mother and step-father, along with a⁠

They’re calling #PatriciaCornwall, 51, #DeltaKaren after video footage went viral last week, showing her slapping and spitting on a man because he wouldn’t put on his face mask despite her not wearing hers either. The incident took place on a Delta Airlines flight.⁠

Since her arrest, other stories about the woman have come to light, including her allegedly threatening to kill her parents. Cornwall was accused of making death threats toward the couple while living in their Los Angeles home, the New York Post reports. This led her step-father, Robert Spoeri, to file a restraining order against her back in July 2020. Spoeri also claims Cornwall physically attacked him and her mother, Yolanda Spoeri.⁠

“Patricia kicked me, punched me, threatened to kill me, jumped on me, pulled my hair very hard, pounded my head into the floor and more because I would not divulge where her mother was hiding,” wrote her step-father in the restraining order documents. “Her real goal was to do far greater injury to her mother,” he continued. “She threatened my wife a few weeks ago and my wife had to hide in the garage and flee and spend the night at a friend’s house.”

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert)

