Pro Boxer Danny Kelly, Jr. Killed in Front of Children and Girlfriend – Help Find Killer | VIDEO

*Information surrounding a professional boxer is being sought by authorities that are investigating his death.

People reports Danny Kelly, Jr. was killed on Christmas Eve (Dec. 24) while traveling with his family on the road. The tragedy is said to be a possible road rage incident.

Details surrounding the situation were given in a statement from the Prince George’s County Police Department. The statement mentioned that Kelly died in front of his girlfriend and three children — ages 4, 7, and 9. The 30-year-old Clinton, Maryland sportsman was driving his family to a holiday diner when he was fatally shot at about 4:40 p.m. Friday afternoon of last week in Temple Hills.

“Patrol officers were called to the 4400 block of St. Barnabas Road” in Temple Hills, the statement read. “They discovered Kelly unresponsive in the driver’s seat of an SUV suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead a short time later at a hospital.”

MORE NJEWS ON EURWEB: Jam Master Jay’s Alleged Killer To Present Alibi and Witness Claiming His Innocence

Circumstances before the tragedy reveal the group were heading northbound on St. Barnabas Road” when “the suspect’s vehicle pulled up next to Kelly’s SUV and someone inside opened fire.” Although Kelly was shot, no physical harm came to his girlfriend and children.

“At this time, detectives are looking into whether this was possible road rage,” according to the statement. “Detectives are working on identifying the suspect and the suspect vehicle.”

“This is an absolutely heartbreaking loss for Mr. Kelly’s family and friends,” said David Blazer, acting major of the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Major Crimes Division, in the statement. “He is not home with his loved ones today on Christmas who are now mourning his loss instead of celebrating the holiday.”

Prior to his death, Kelly’s career included a 10-3-1 record on the professional circuit included nine knockouts, according to BoxRec.com. Highlight places Kelly fought professionally, WUSA-TV mentioned the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., and Maryland Live! in Hanover, Md.

In an interview with the station, Kelly’s relatives highlighted his role a father and the love his children had for him as his love for them. A reason why someone would want to harm Kelly was something the relatives said they have no idea about.

“He was a wonderful dad,” Kelly’s godmother, Bernadine Walker, told the WUSA. “He loved his babies. He loved his children.”

“The children loved him because he was playful,” his grandmother, whose name was withheld, said. “We loved him because he was always there for all of us.”

We are seeking the community’s assistance in connection with the fatal shooting of 30-year-old Danny Kelly Jr. on Christmas Eve. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. https://t.co/ITClk1khUH — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) December 25, 2021

At this time, police are urging anyone with any information about the shooting to come forward. A $25,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in this case, People stated.

“You can stay anonymous,” Blazer said. “We are committed to providing answers to his family.”

To give anonymous information regarding Kelly’s case, call Crime Solvers at 866-411-TIPS (8477).