Now You Got the Flu to Deal with Too – Hospitalizations and Flu-Related Deaths⁠ Are Up: CDC

*#Influenza has made major a comeback in the #UnitedStates as hospitalizations rise and reports of flu-related deaths surface.⁠

According to #ABC News, last year, the United State’s flu season brought about the lowest number of flu cases, which is in part the result of the #COVID19 safety measures, including social distancing, masks, school and business closures, and canceled travel. The news outlet reports that COVID-19 itself could have also contributed to decreased number of COVID-19 cases.⁠

“This is setting itself up to be more of a normal flu season,” said Lynnette Brammer, from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Brammer keeps up with flu-like illnesses. Brammer added that “unfortunately, what we would expect when flu activity picks up. It’s a sad reminder of how severe flu can be.”⁠

The latest data shows Washington, D.C.’s was hit the hardest by flu, with seven cases, according to information released by the CDC this past Monday. Last year, one child passed away from the disease.

