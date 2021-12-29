Wednesday, December 29, 2021
Magic Johnson Tunes Into Other Projects – ‘Not Looking Forward’ to HBO Lakers Series | WATCH

By Chris Richburg
*If you think Magic Johnson will be among the sports fans tuning into HBO’s upcoming series on his Los Angeles Lakers, think again.

To hear him tell, he has other things on his plate and is “not looking forward” to the show at all.

“I’m not looking forward to it. I’m going to leave it at that,” Johnson told TMZ when asked whether he was going to watch the series, titled “Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty.”

Starring John C. Reilly, Sally Field and Jason Segel, the highly anticipated “Winning Time” is a new drama series that explores the professional and personal lives of the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers. As a member of the Lakers (with fellow NBA legends Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and James Worthy) during that time, Johnson was instrumental in making the Lakers the influential team it was, as TMZ noted its impact on the league, with the “the up-tempo, fast-paced style of play they cultivated.”

Despite the opportunity to relive that time through the series, Johnson’s focus will be on other projects that will occupy his time.

“No, we got different shows coming out,” he shared with TMZ. “I got one, then you got Jeanie Buss got one on Showtime coming out.”

“Those are the ones I’m looking forward to.”

“Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty” is slated to come out in March, with ten episodes on HBO and streaming availability on HBO Max.

