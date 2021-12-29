Beyoncé’s Name Becomes Selling Point for Singer’s Childhood Home | PICs

*Beyoncé’s name carries a lot of weight to it. No question.

So much so that a realtor trying to use the former Destiny’s Child singer’s name to sell a lot in Houston. The vacant property in question is located on Rosedale Street, right next to one of Beyoncé’s childhood homes, according to TMZ.

As for the cost, the lot was listed for $315k earlier this year but was pulled off-market in November. Those who are interested in buying the property are still welcome to do so by calling a number and asking about it.

A house was previously on the lot but burned down in a fire four years ago, TMZ reports, noting that realtors are making more of the fact that Beyoncé lived next door to the property, despite that being many years ago. Not one to let opportunity slip by, a huge sign on the lot, which is about a tenth of an acre, says “Build On Beyoncé’s Old Block.”

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Panthers’ Robby Anderson Defends Celebrating First Down Amid Blowout (Watch)

The home the Knowles family lived in was bought on the street by the family for $64k in 1981. They later moved out before the birth of Solange Knowles in 1986.

Kevin Wright, the real estate investor selling the property, tells TMZ that although he is asking for an offer close to $315k, the price is negotiable.

The lot previously had a home on it, but the house burned down in a fire 4 years ago.