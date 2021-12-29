Barrels of Drama: OWN Drops First Full-Length Trailer for ‘The Kings of Napa’ (Watch)

*The first full trailer for OWN’s juicy new drama, “The Kings of Napa,” has been uncorked.

From acclaimed writer and executive producer Janine Sherman Barrois (“Claws,” “Self-Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker”) and Warner Bros. Television, the Napa Valley-set series follows an aspirational African American family whose wealth and status land them on the pages of design magazines and society pages. The wine business has brought them success and acclaim, but following the patriarch’s sudden exit from the company, his three children must grapple for the reins to the kingdom — as well as their own power, wealth, and legacy.

The series stars Ebonée Noel (“FBI,” “Wrecked”) who plays August King, the middle sibling and the family’s brilliant marketing whiz who’s passionate about wine and always looking for new ways to expand the business. Rance Nix (“Zero Issue,” “Amsterdam Ave”) plays Dana King, the older brother and the savvy CFO of the winery. Karen LeBlanc (“Ransom,” “Jack Ryan”) plays Vanessa King, the matriarch of the family who gave up her career to help run the winery in Napa with her husband Reginald King, played by Isiah Whitlock Jr. (“The Wire,” “Da 5 Bloods”). Yaani King Mondschein (“The Prince & Me,” “Saving Grace”) plays Bridgette Pierce, the cousin of the King siblings who works as the vineyard manager for House of Kings wine. Ashlee Brian (“The Forty-Year-Old Version,” “Family Reunion”) plays Christian King, the youngest brother with swag who manages the winery’s bottling facility but knows little about growing grapes. And Devika Parikh (“Grey’s Anatomy,” “Aquaman”) plays Melanie Pierce, August’s aunt who is now back in the States with a firestorm that threatens to change the King family forever.

Watch the trailer below, ahead of itsTuesday, January 11, 8 p.m. ET/PT premiere on OWN.