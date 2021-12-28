VIDEO: Georgia Man Wrongly Convicted of ‘Taco Bell Murder’ Freed After 23 Years in Prison

*A Georgia man was released from prison on Monday after serving 23 years in prison for a crime he didn’t commit, and 10 years after DNA evidence presented in court pointed to another man as the rightful suspect.

Devonia Inman received a life sentence without parole after a Taco Bell night manager, Donna Brown, was shot and killed in the parking lot in 1998. The assailant stole $1,700 in that day’s cash receipts and fled in the victim’s car. When the car was found, authorities discovered a distinctive homemade ski mask left inside.

There was no evidence to tie Inman to the crime and prosecutors relied on testimony from four key witnesses. Three of them later recanted, according to Atlanta Journal Constitution. After another man, Hercules Brown—no relation to the victim—allegedly confessed to the murder, Inman’s legal team wanted to have him testify in the case, but the judge refused to allow it.

“It took a really long time to fix, even though it was so clear I wasn’t guilty,” said Inman after walking out of the Augusta State Medical Prison on Monday, reported People. “I’m glad I get to finally go home, and I’m grateful to everyone who helped make that possible.”

A MightyCause page was set up to help Inman rebuild his life.