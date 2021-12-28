She’s Okay: Bad Pass During Rockets-Hornets Pelts Fan in the Head, Knocking Her Sideways (Watch)

*Not only did Houston Rockets center Christian Wood commit a turnover against the Hornets in Charlotte Monday night, he unwittingly committed assault on a Hornets fan in the process.

During the final 10 seconds of the first half, Wood grabbed a defensive rebound and beamed a two-handed, cross-court pass intended for teammate Josh Christopher. Instead, it went way over Christopher’s head and hit an unsuspecting fan who was walking behind the courtside seats at Spectrum Center.

She appeared to be OK moments afterward.

Watch below:

“I hope she’s OK,” Wood told reporters after the game. “If she needs tickets to a game, I got her.”

Wood also took to Instagram to offer the fan courtside tickets to a Rockets game of her choice.