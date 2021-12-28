Tuesday, December 28, 2021
HomeHealthCOVID-19/Coronavirus
COVID-19/Coronavirus

Nation’s Population Slows to Record Low Because of COVID

By Fisher Jack
0

Vector of USA Map Made of Stickman Figure with Patriotic Colors / Getty
Vector of USA Map Made of Stickman Figure with Patriotic Colors / Getty

*The nation’s population growth has dipped to its lowest rate ever as a result of the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to figures released Tuesday by the Census Bureau.

Coronavirus curtailed immigration, delayed pregnancies and killed over 800,000 U.S. residents. The nation grew by only 0.1%: Specifically, an additional 392,665 people from July 2020 to July 2021.

It’s the first time since 1937 that the U.S. population grew by fewer than 1 million people and the lowest growth since at least 1900, when the Census Bureau began population estimates.

Population growth has been slowing for years due to lower birth rates, decreasing international migration and rising mortality rates from an aging population.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: King YAHWEH Enters Second Phase of Negotiations for Fort Lauderdale Property

Embed from Getty Images
 

“Now, with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, this combination has resulted in a historically slow pace of growth,” said Kristie Wilder, a Census demographer.

“Covid’s just exacerbated a difficult situation,” said Kenneth Johnson, a demographer at the University of New Hampshire.

Seventeen states lost population, led by New York (-1.6%), Illinois (-0.9%) and Hawaii (-0.7%). California, which recorded only its second decrease ever after logging its first last year, dropped by 0.7%. The District of Columbia’s population dropped 2.9%.

More broadly, the Midwest lost 0.1% and the Northeast lost 0.6%. The West was essentially flat, while the South gained 0.6%. Texas, the largest Southern state, gained 1.1%. States that grew the most included Idaho (2.9%), Utah (1.7%) and Montana (1.7%). Florida, Texas, and Arizona saw the largest gains from domestic moves as the pandemic prompted more people to uproot for warmer areas with low taxes.

Previous articleI Am Not My Hair: The Journal of Steffanie Rivers | WATCH
Next articleDr. Oz to Oprah: ‘Stay Out’ of Pennsylvania Senate Race!
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2021 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO