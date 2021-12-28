Stirring Up Sh…! A-hole Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls Kwanzaa ‘Fake Religion’ As Cultural Holiday Begins

*What the hell is wrong with this nutcase?! Oops. We think we just answered our own question. We’re referring to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) who is telling young Republicans to “stop” wishing people a happy Kwanzaa.

The controversial lawmaker, whose habit of stirring up controversy posted a holiday message to College Republicans via Twitter on the first day of the African American cultural celebration.

“Wishing you a happy and prosperous Kwanza!” the political group wrote Dec. 26, misspelling the name of the holiday which was created in 1966 as an alternative to Christmas that embraces family, community and culture and is based on African traditions.

“Stop. It’s a fake religion created by a psychopath,” Greene wrote in a reply tweet. “You aren’t bringing in new voters, you are turning them away. People are tired of pandering and BS.”

Umm, errr, does somebody wanna tell this complete moron in a dress that Kwanzaa can’t be a fake religion because … it is NOT a religion. As mentioned above, it’s a cultural holiday. Duh!

For those who aren’t up on the history of the holiday, Maulana Karenga created Kwanzaa, a seven-day festival in 1966 as a way for Black people around the world to honor the cultural traditions of Africa.

Here’s what his website says:

“It is based on African first harvest celebrations organized around five fundamental kinds of activities: ingathering of the people; special reverence for the creator and creation; commemoration of the past; recommitment to the highest cultural values; and celebration of the Good.”

Karenga, who said in 1998 that the holiday was created in the “context of the Black Freedom Movement” is now the executive director of the African American Cultural Center in Los Angeles.

Karenga was convicted of felony assault and false imprisonment and served time in prison from 1971 until his parole in 1975. He has denied the charges and called himself a political prisoner.