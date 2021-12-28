Dr. Oz to Oprah: ‘Stay Out’ of Pennsylvania Senate Race!

*Dr. Oz has entered the world of politics. And while celebrity allies can be a plus, don’t expect the TV personality to reach out to his well-known friend Oprah Winfrey.

The New York Post reports that Oz has asked Winfrey to stay out of the Pennsylvania Senate race. The publication cites a recording of the doctor’s remarks it obtained that were made during a meet and greet event with Manhattan Republican grandees at Smith & Wollensky steakhouse in New York City on Dec 16. Oz is currently seeking the Republican nomination in the Pennsylvania Senate race.

“I asked her to stay out. Don’t support me because if you get involved in any way, you’ll get hurt and I don’t want my friends hurt,” Oz said.

Around 50 people, including former Mayor Rudy Giuliani and celebrity private eye Bo Dietl were present at the event, which was hosted by billionaire John Catsimatidis and his wife Margo.

During the meet and greet, Oz voiced “high hopes” for New York City mayor-elect Eric Adams and urged attendees to have “compassion” for controversial transgender University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas, who is known for breaking multiple women’s swimming records.

