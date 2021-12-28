Tuesday, December 28, 2021
HomePolitics
Celebrity

Dr. Oz to Oprah: ‘Stay Out’ of Pennsylvania Senate Race!

By Chris Richburg
0

Dr. Oz (Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

*Dr. Oz has entered the world of politics. And while celebrity allies can be a plus, don’t expect the TV personality to reach out to his well-known friend Oprah Winfrey.

The New York Post reports that Oz has asked Winfrey to stay out of the Pennsylvania Senate race. The publication cites a recording of the doctor’s remarks it obtained that were made during a meet and greet event with Manhattan Republican grandees at Smith & Wollensky steakhouse in New York City on Dec 16. Oz is currently seeking the Republican nomination in the Pennsylvania Senate race.

“I asked her to stay out. Don’t support me because if you get involved in any way, you’ll get hurt and I don’t want my friends hurt,” Oz said.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Is This A Good Idea? New Teslas Come with A Megaphone | VIDEO

Oprah Winfrey - Getty
Oprah Winfrey – Getty

Around 50 people, including former Mayor Rudy Giuliani and celebrity private eye Bo Dietl were present at the event, which was hosted by billionaire John Catsimatidis and his wife Margo.

During the meet and greet, Oz voiced “high hopes” for New York City mayor-elect Eric Adams and urged attendees to have “compassion” for controversial transgender University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas, who is known for breaking multiple women’s swimming records.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Kanye West Makes Another Move on Kim – He Buys House Across the Street!

Previous articleNation’s Population Slows to Record Low Because of COVID
Next articleLAPD Video Shows Officer Shooting that Killed 14-Year-Old Bystander in Dressing Room
Chris Richburg

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2021 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO