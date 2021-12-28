Covid Concerns Cancel Diddy’s 2021 NYE Party for Second Straight Year

*For the second straight year, the COVID-19 pandemic has put the brakes on Diddy’s annual New Year’s Eve party.

Sources with direct knowledge of the situation mentioned to TMZ that Diddy’s plans included having Miami as the place Friday night for 500 of the media mogul’s closest friends to invade the city for the bash. But, like many grand events, rising COVID cases in Florida and around the nation caused Diddy to cancel the event. The decision to cancel was made earlier this month.

The cancellation mirrors the fate of the 2020 NYE bash, which Diddy cancelled, due to most of the people invited to the soiree not being vaccinated. The NYE bash is known for its high-powered guest list of celebrities.

But even the combined star power of attendees can’t mess with the Omicron variant, which is running things with breakthrough cases for vaccinated people causing concern around the world.

The last NYE party Diddy threw was in 2019 Story Nightclub in Miami. Among those on the guest list were DJ Khaled, Fat Joe, DaBaby, Meek Mill and Winnie Harlow.