‘1619 Project’ Creator Nikole Hannah-Jones Questions Parents’ Role in Children’s Schooling | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
Nikole Hannah-Jones
Nikole Hannah-Jones (Photo: James Estrin/The New York Times )

*Nikole Hannah-Jones, project creator for the New York Times’s 1619 Project, shared she did not “understand this idea that parents should decide what’s being taught” in schools, during an interview on Meet the Press on Sunday.

“I’m not a professional educator. I don’t have a degree in social studies or science. We send our children to school because we want them to be taught by people who have expertise in the subject area. And that is not my job,” she said.

“But that’s just the fact. This is why we send our children to school and don’t homeschool because these are the professional educators who have the expertise to teach social studies, to teach history, to teach science, to teach literature. And I think we should leave that to the educators.”

Wait! There’s more.

The point was made that Terry McAuliffe, the unsuccessful Democratic gubernatorial candidate in Virginia, made similar statements during his losing campaign.

“I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach​,” he said during a debate in September.​

​”​He was panned for that, but that’s just the fact,” Hannah-Jones said on Meet The Press. “This is why we send our children to school and don’t homeschool, because these are the professional educators who have the expertise to teach social studies, to teach history, to teach science, to teach literature, and I think we should leave that to the educators.

Hannah-Jones admitted that the 1619 Project had become controversial, but claimed that was the case “because people have decided to make the 1619 Project controversial.”

“I would say the governor’s race in Virginia was decided based on the success of a right-wing propaganda campaign that told white parents that they needed to fight against their children being indoctrinated as race — as being called racists,” she alleged.

Fisher Jack

