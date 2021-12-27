Monday, December 27, 2021
WATCH Woman Slap Man on Delta Flight During Altercation Over Mask

By Fisher Jack
Woman slaps man on Delta flight / Twitter
Woman slaps man on Delta flight / Twitter

*A woman has been arrested after video footage of her slapping a man went viral.

Another day, another person cutting up on an airplane as if it’s not hella dangerous. On Thursday, #Delta Flight 2790 was on its way from #Tampa, Florida to Atlanta when two passengers began to argue back and forth, The New York Post reports.

One of the passengers was identified as Patricia Cornwall; she was accused of starting the “disturbance” that ultimately led to the “injury of fellow passengers and Delta employees,” police explained. The viral video was posted by a social media account called ATL Uncensored. The woman can be seen allegedly standing up, cussing in the man’s face.

“Put your f— mask on!” she yells to the man. The woman’s mask was sitting right below her mouth, with her entire face exposed. The man yells back, “Sit down, Karen!” The two start going back and forth once again. The man then tells the woman, “You mask up, b**ch!” The woman then gives the man a slap to the face. He told the woman she would be going to jail for her actions.

Someone in the video can allegedly be heard saying that the woman “went crazy on the airplane, punched this man in the face, spit on him, scratched him (and) poured hot water on my leg.” TMZ reports the woman (Cornwall)  became upset because the man wouldn’t’ put his mask on while he was eating and drinking.

The woman was placed in handcuffs as soon as the plane touched ground in Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport at 6:10 p.m. “Based on the statements gathered and visible evidence, officers detained Ms. Cornwall and contacted the on-call FBI agent,” police said in a statement.

Delta said it wouldn’t allow this type of behavior in response to the incident. “Situations like these are rare for the vast majority of our customers and Delta has zero tolerance for unruly behavior at our airports and aboard our aircraft,” said the airline in a statement.

