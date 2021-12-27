Panthers’ Robby Anderson Defends Celebrating First Down Amid Blowout (Watch)

*The notion of “act like you’ve been there” is completely lost on Carolina Panthers receiver Robby Anderson, who is being torched on social media for celebrating a late game first down when his team was being blown out by Tampa Bay 32-6.

There was less than two minutes left in the game when Anderson caught a pass on the Bucs sideline, and was feeling himself for managing to keep both feet in bounds. To celebrate, the 28-year-old, sixth year player spun the ball and pointed to the sky before galloping off.

Among the many who sounded off on social media was NFL reporter Dov Kleiman, who called the moment “silly” on Twitter.

Watch below:

Here’s the play.. not the same situation as Chase Claypool, but still so silly. pic.twitter.com/GJsJBfvYmA — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 26, 2021

Anderson responded to a Kleiman tweet that preceded the one above, defending his garbage time antics by saying he ran “a good ass route and catch,” and that he’s going to continue celebrating his good plays because he’s living the dream being in the NFL.