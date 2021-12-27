Good Lord! In the Middle of A Sermon Fight Breaks Out At Tennessee Church | WATCH

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

*Fortunately, for the most part when we go to church it’s mainly a peaceful experience. However, that wasn’t the case at a house of worship in Tennessee ’cause that’s where a dude out of nowhere attacked an assistant minister.

Yep, as you can see in the video above, it went down at the Olivet Baptist Church in Chattanooga, Tennessee Sunday, when suddenly one guy comes up to another sitting in the front row and starts swinging. The guy who was sitting instantly fully engages, and the 2 go off-screen as they continue punching each other, reports TMZ.

Bishop Kevin Adams tries in vain to stop the fight, saying, “Stop it, Marcus. Marcus, come on.” It’s unclear how long the fight went on, because someone pulled the plug on the Church’s live stream.

Bishop Adams said afterward the man in the white t-shirt had just gotten out of rehab and beelined it for the youth pastor, who was sitting in the front row. The Bishop insinuates the man (in the t-shirt) may have relapsed, because he says the guy didn’t know where he was.

The Bishop says they were able to calm the man down, and he broke down in tears. The t-shirt man said he’s going back to rehab, and the church is fully supporting him.