DeVon Franklin and Megan Good in Talks to Settle Divorce

*DeVon Franklin and Meagan Good are continuing on the road to divorce as talk now turns to a settlement.

The negotiations come as new legal documents highlight details regarding the split. The documents, obtained by The Blast, reveal Franklin’s preliminary declaration of divorce was filed, showing that he already turned over all of his financial information to Good. Under normal circumstances, the declaration signifies a settlement is imminent in that it takes place towards the end of a divorce case

As stated in a description of the declaration, “The preliminary declaration of disclosure shall include all tax returns filed by the declarant within the two years prior to the date that the party served the declaration. … The preliminary declaration may also set forth the declarant’s characterization of each asset or liability.”

The latest development surrounding Good and Franklin’s divorce comes after Franklin mentioned he and Good have been broken up for months since splitting on August 21, 2021. Despite being separated for months, it wasn’t until late December that Franklin filed for divorce. The Blast noted the significance of the timing, mentioning that anything earned by Good or Franklin beyond the December date would be considered separate property.

After the divorce filing, the pair issued a statement, revealing their decision to “go into our futures separately but forever connected.”

“We celebrate almost a decade of marriage together and a love that is eternal. There’s no one at fault, we believe this is the next best chapter in the evolution of our love, We are incredibly grateful for the life-changing years we’ve spent together as husband and wife. We are also extremely thankful to God for the testimony being created inside us both and for blessing our lives with each other.”

At this time, Good has not responded to the initial divorce filing.