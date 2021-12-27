Candace Owens Puts Donald Trump’s Covid Vaccine Co-Sign on Him Being ‘Old’ | WATCH

*Candace Owens may be on Donald Trump’s side a good bit of the time, but the conservative activist is not seeing eye to eye on the former president’s change of heart regarding the Covid-19 vaccine.

Citing an Instagram video Owens posted Thursday (Dec. 23, 2021), Business Insider reports that Owens’ conflict with Trump stems from him being “old.”

“People oftentimes forget, like, how old Trump is,” she told her Instagram followers. “Like they came from a time before TV, before the internet, before being able to conduct their independent research.”

“Everything that [Trump’s generation] read in a newspaper that was pitched to them that they believe that that was a reality,” Owens added. “And one of those things was, you know, this push for vaccines and believing that people were going to die without vaccines. And so, I believe that his support of the vaccine is genuine and it’s not based on any corruption at all.”

Owens’ opposing stance comes after days after her interview with Trump last Wednesday. During that chat, Trump co-signed the Covid-19 vaccine in his strongest endorsement yet, stating the vaccine protects people and won’t kill anyone.

Owens, on the other side, is known for encouraging vaccine skepticism. She has repeatedly confirmed her non-vaccinated status

As Trump supporters wonder why No. 45 is now supporting something he opposed, Owens did give weight to Trump’s opinion, saying mainstream media is the only thing he reads, with no efforts to find other sources of information. Business Insider noted that Trump is said to consistently read print media in the form of The New York Times and The Washington Post, despite his “fake news” label for unflattering news articles — particularly in the mainstream media.

“Believe it or not, I do not believe that Trump reads or partakes in any other news sources,” Owens said. “I don’t believe that Trump is on the Internet or that he necessarily uses the web to try to find obscure websites. I think that he just relies on typical mainstream sources. So, I don’t think that there’s anything evil going on there.”

“But he needs to have a larger conversation to really understand what’s going on and why so many people are just horrified,” she added.

