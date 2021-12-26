Look At Remy Ma! Rapper Launching an All-Female Battle Rap League

*#RemyMa is already ahead of us and making moves for the new year. The NY rapper is starting an all-female battle rap league called Chrome 23.

Remy recently interviewed with OTFMZ Battle Rap Media where she shared her plans for her newest endeavor. Remy began by speaking on how women need a safe space within the battle rap community.

“I just want all the women that have ever put their blood sweat and tears into this, [and] that’s been doing this for years to get a chance to really make some decent money,” Remy says.

The NY native continues by sending a message to anyone who thinks negatively about the league. Remy is inviting any naysayers who are concerned with how the league is operating to donate and assist.

“Anyone that has anything negative to say or that feels like I’m trying to take somebody’s place or feels like I’m trying to step on somebody’s toes, y’all are more than welcome to donate to the cause.

