Saturday, December 25, 2021
Nicole Ari Parker and Tatyana Ali Among EURweb Favs to Star on Lifetime in January – VIDEO

By EurWebWriter
Nicole Ari Parker (screenshot)
*Lifetime has released the dates of two thrillers by two of EURweb’s favs as Nicole Ari Parker and Tatyana Ali will appear in leading roles.  A brief aside, Lifetime got blackety-black in a very short time span, and we love it.

Safe Room,” stars Nicole Ari,  while the Tatyana Ali starrer is titled “Vanished: Searching For My Sister.”

In “Vanished,” produced by Big Dreams Entertainment, Ali will play twin sisters and will have to put her big girl acting cap on. We’re sure she’s up to the task.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Move Over Google – Tik Tok is Now the Number One Website in the World! – VIDEO

“Safe Room,” produced by Astute Films and directed by Nicole Ari Parker’s real-life husband Boris Kodjoe, tells the story of Ian, who is on the autism spectrum.

When Ian watches a break-in at his neighbor’s house and sees the murder, Lila does everything she can to keep her son safe from the intruders who are trying to take down the video evidence Ian has from his house. She hides both of them in a panic room her late husband built many years ago. “Safe Room” will air on Saturday, Jan. 15 at 8pm E/P

In “Vanished: Searching for My Sister,” twins Jada and Kayla couldn’t be any more opposite: Jada is a reserved office worker, while her sister Kayla is the wild one out of the two. After divorcing her husband (played by Justin Bruening), Kayla asks Jada to watch her daughter while she sets up her new apartment. It is slated to air on Saturday, Jan. 22 at 8pm E/P.

Other stars filling out the lineups are Jasmine Guy, Drea de Matteo, Sanchez, Mackenzie Astin, Carolyn (not THAT Hennessy), Hennesy and ya boy Anthony “Treach” Criss. Good to see Treach still getting acting money, no doubt.

Domonique Telson and Karen Kaufman Wilson  executive produced “Safe Room” while Leslie Greif executive produced the Tim Woodward Jr directed “Vanished.”

EurWebWriter
Ricardo A. Hazell began his career in journalism in 1996 as a Research Intern for the prestigious Editor & Publisher Co. His byline has appeared in The Root, Washington Post, Black Enterprise and he helped define culture within the African Diaspora as Senior Cultural Contributor at The Shadow League. Currently working on the semi-autobiographical novel "Remorse".

