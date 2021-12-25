Saturday, December 25, 2021
Is This A Good Idea? New Teslas Come with A Megaphone | VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
Tesla cars (Getty)
*#Tesla has updated its cars to allow vehicles to have the ability to work as a megaphone.

If honking wasn’t enough, now you can’t tell someone to get out the way through a megaphone if you have a Tesla. The new feature is a part of Tesla’s annual holiday software update, which Electrek reportedly spotted. The Verge reports that external speakers were installed in newer Tesla models to meet U.S. regulations.

With how quiet electric cars can be, regulations require them to be able to alert pedestrians of their presence while they are driving or operating at low speeds. When a driver is speaking into the speakers, their voice seems to distort when the audio goes through the vehicle. There are no details on whether or not the distortion can be changed.

As the speakerphone feature comes in, Tesla has decided to remove a feature that lets drivers play video games while driving, The Verge reports.

