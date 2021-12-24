Friday, December 24, 2021
Singer Wilson Pickett Nearly Killed An Isley Brother During Heated Dispute

By Ny MaGee
*Late singer Wilson Pickett nearly killed an Isley Brother back in the day during a heated dispute. 

As reported by I Love Old School Music, the incident occurred in December 1975, when Pickett was allegedly drunk and he and the Isley’s got into an argument. Get the full deets below.

Isley Brothers via Twitter

Here’s more from the outlet:

Wilson Pickett and The Isley Brothers went on a hunting trip in Andes, New York, when the incident occurred. According to police reports, a drunken Pickett started causing a disturbance in The Andes Hotel. Rudolph Isley and O’Kelly Isley, along with two other men, tried to get Pickett to tone his temper down approximately a thousand notches, by taking him into a parking lot to reasonably talk to him. As they were trying to calm down “Wicked” Wilson Pickett, a fight broke out between all of them and the drama only escalated from there.

The Isley Brothers and the two unidentified men eventually went into a hotel room and locked the door, but Pickett sniffed them out…just as drunk and angry as he was moments earlier. So, he did what any quick-tempered drunk man with a pistol would do – he fired shots right through the door of The Isley Brothers’ hotel room, with a .38 caliber two-shot Derringer.

Pickett was arrested when police showed up and charged with first-degree reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a dangerous weapon. He was released on $500 bail. 

In another bizarre incident, Wilson was once so angry at the former mayor of Englewood, New Jersey, Mayor Donald Aronson, that he reportedly did donuts in his Cadillac on the front lawn of the mayor’s house, while shouting threats, per the report.

And there you have it!

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

