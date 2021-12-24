White Model Tells Black TikToker to ‘Lawyer Up’ Over ‘White Privilege’ Video

*When a white model posted a TikTok in which she tearfully slammed the fashion industry’s body standards, a Black TikToker responded by pointing out her privilege as a white woman. She was then threatened with legal action.

The initial video, which has since garnered over 28.7 million views, showed Anna Gantt tearfully talking about a hurtful experience with a casting director and producer. She explained in the TikTok that they told her to lose weight for a shoot in two months. Through tears, she said that she has been modeling since 2014 and used to be a size 0/2. Now, she says she’s a size 4/6 and healthy, after previously suffering from an eating disorder.

Soon after Gantt posted this, TikTok user Sevyn Sativa (@sevynsativa) responded to the video and prefaced their commentary by expressing sympathy for Gantt’s experience. Then, she said, “Women of color, specifically Black women, have been pointing out this problem within this industry for years. Notice how you as a white woman were able to get on this app and tell us your experience, get over 10 million views, 2 million likes, and over 30,000 comments with immediate responses.”

Sativa said that Gantt received a modeling deal “immediately” after the video was uploaded. She then noted that models of color do not receive the same positive outcome when they call out the industry’s unfair standards.

Gantt responded in a since-deleted video claiming that two creators called her “fatphobic, a white supremacist, a racist.”

Per the report, she did not address Sevyn directly but in a statement to the Daily Dot, Sevyn said Gantt left a now-deleted comment on her video saying, “Not surprising you don’t mention the 2 death threats I received directly traces from your previous video. Better lawyer up.”

Gantt also blocked Sevyn, who claims she has not been contacted directly by Gantt about any legal action.

“I don’t know whats going on with that but, I do know this whole thing is ridiculous, to say the least,” Sevyn said.