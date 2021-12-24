Friday, December 24, 2021
Wendy Williams, Nick Cannon Talk Shows on Pause Amid COVID Surge

By Ny MaGee
*”The Wendy Williams Show” and “The Nick Cannon Show” are on pause amid the surge in COVID-19 cases in New York City.

Producers for both shows made the announcements Tuesday on social media.

“Due to the growing number of new COVID-19 cases and to ensure a safe return for our crew members and staff, The Wendy Williams Show will now return with new live episodes on Monday, January 10, rather than Monday, January 3, as previously scheduled,” the show shared on Instagram.

“@MichaelRapaport, @KymWhitley & @FinesseMitchell and @sherrieshepherd will guest host the shows as previously announced. We continue to observe all relevant New York City health and safety protocols, and wish everyone a happy and healthy holiday season,” the statement continued.

Nick Cannon posted a similar statement on Instagram: “Due to the growing number of new COVID-19 cases and to ensure a safe return for our crew members and staff, Nick Cannon will now return with new episodes on Monday, January 10, instead of Monday, January 3, as previously scheduled. We continue to observe all relevant New York City health and safety protocols, and wish everyone a happy and healthy holiday season,” the statement said.

We reported previously that Wendy Williams insiders claim she is “never coming back” to resume hosting her daytime talk show. Now comes word that her health-related hiatus will extend through at least February 2022.

Williams is reportedly battling Graves’ disease complications, and recovering from a breakthrough case of COVID-19. She also voluntarily checked herself into Beth Israel hospital for psychiatric care. 

Wendy’s younger brother Tommy Williams previously shut down reports that she is wheelchair-bound and suffering from early stages of dementia.

In Wendy’s absence, numerous guest hosts have filled in, including Leah Remini, Whitney Cummings, Dulcé Sloan, Michelle Buteau, Ms. Pat, Michael Rapaport, Bill Bellamy, Jerry Springer, Steve Wilkos, Fat Joe, Remy Ma, Bevy Smith, Elizabeth Wagmeister, Devyn Simone and Michael Yo.

Ny MaGee
