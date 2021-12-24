Friday, December 24, 2021
UPS Driver Goes Viral After Leaving Sweet Message to New Mom via Doorbell Camera

By Ny MaGee
*An Atlanta UPS driver has gone viral for leaving a sweet message to a new mother using the home’s doorbell camera. 

Dallen Harrell, 24, was making deliveries at the home located in the area of Roswell earlier this month when he noticed a stork yard sign announcing the birth of a baby boy.

After leaving the packages on the porch, Harrell used the doorbell camera to leave a message of encouragement for new mom Jessica Kitchel.

“If this is the ‘It’s a Boy’ house … I hope all is going well with your newborn,” he said in the video. “I had a child around the same time you guys did and I just hope everything is going good. God bless and happy holidays,” he added. Watch the moment via the Instagram video below.

Kitchel shared his video message to Instagram, along with the caption: “It is really easy to focus on what isn’t going right right now with staffing storages but it was good to be reminded that there are still great people working hard every day for us! I really wish I knew his name but I hope he comes back and if he does there will be diapers waiting for him! @ups @lghtsknn

Kitchel told The Washington Post she gave birth to her son Chancy in November via C-section. With the help of UPS, she was able to get in touch with Harrell by phone to thank him for his kind words. 

Harrell and his fiancee, Taqueria Robinson-Davidson, welcomed their son Devereaux in September, and Kitchel showed them some love with a care package of goodies that included diapers and baby wipes.

 

Harrell and Kitchel met face to face when he returned to her home to deliver more packages, and this time he got to meet her family.

Kitchel shared a post about their meeting and linked Harrell and his fiancee’s baby registry. Harrell told The Post he has received numerous packages from strangers. Check out the IG post above, and hear him talk about his meeting with Kitchel in the YouTube video below.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

