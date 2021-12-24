Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin’s Divorce Was a ‘Long Time Coming’

*Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin reportedly split months before they announced this week that they’re calling it quits.

We reported earlier, Franklin filed legal documents on Monday in an L.A. courthouse. The date of separation is listed as Aug. 21, 2021, and the reason he cited for the divorce is “irreconcilable differences.”

Good and Franklin tied the knot on June 16, 2012, and have no children together. They had initially met on the set of the 2011 film, “Jumping the Broom,” and got engaged in May 2012.

The estranged couple released a statement to People confirming the news of their divorce, saying that “after much prayer and consideration, we have decided to go into our futures separately but forever connected.”

“We celebrate almost a decade of marriage together and a love that is eternal,” the statement continued. “There’s no one at fault, we believe this is the next best chapter in the evolution of our love. We are incredibly grateful for the life-changing years we’ve spent together as a husband and wife. We are also extremely thankful to God for the testimony being created inside us both and for blessing our lives with each other.”

A source tells People that Good and Franklin’s breakup was “a long time coming.”

“Their work schedules often kept them apart, and they just haven’t been spending a lot of time together this past year,” the source says. “When they did have time in their schedules, it’d often just be hours that they would be able to spend quality time together.”

The source added, “They moved really quickly when they first got together, and DeVon fell super hard for her. It’s sad but it’s been a long time coming. Meagan is really busy with work right now and is doing her best to stay positive. After so long together, it’s a big life change for both of them obviously.”

Another insider said, “Due to their busy work schedules and filming in different states, they didn’t see each other that much even before COVID. Then they spent a massive amount of time together, but after that, they barely saw each other.”

