Karrueche Tran Says She Was ‘Triggered’ by DaBaby and DaniLeigh’s Viral Fight [VIDEO]

*Karrueche Tran says she was triggered by DaniLeigh and DaBaby’s viral feud last month that resulted in DaniLeigh being charged with two counts of simple assault.

We reported earlier, per TMZ and a video posted by DaniLeigh, that Charlotte-Mecklenburg PD was called by DaBaby to his North Carolina home as he and DaniLeigh sparred on camera. The recording of their argument was posted online.

DaniLeigh was reportedly charged with simple assault after the rapper told CMPD that she assaulted him, Complex reports. After the incident, DaBaby wrote a lengthy statement claiming he wants to “swiftly remove himself from any of the “hostile” behavior put on display.”

He continued, “Based on my reputation, with multiple threats of setting up an internet scheme & a person refusing to not let me go. Me and somebody else here knew to record her. I don’t beat on and yelled at and chased around like one of them fatal love attraction type girls.

Speaking to Angie Martinez on “The Angie Martinez Show,” Tran admitted that it was difficult to watch DaBaby and Leigh fighting on social media.

“I felt it in my soul and in my body, like, when I saw the video, somebody was saying it’s just like, it made me wanna throw up,” the actress said. “Because I felt her pain and I felt her embarrassment. ‘Cause, it was public! And the things he was saying was disgusting!”

Karrueche had a tumultuous relationship with singer Chris Brown that resulted in her getting a restraining order on him. In 2017, Tran was granted a five-year restraining order against Brown after taking the stand and testifying against him in court, PEOPLE reported.

During her testimony, Tran said that Brown demanded she return the diamond rings he had gifted her, but when she refused, he turned violent and aggressive. She claims he would often send her threatening text messages such as, “I can get my money back and I’m tired of playing games,” along with, “Bitch I will beat the s— out of you” and “I promise you I will make your life hell.”

Tran also alleged that Brown threatened to kill her, saying he “threatened to kill me over text messages,” “threatened to harass my friends” and “threatened to shoot me.”

Karrueche and Chris began dating in 2011 and called it quits after the birth of his daughter Royalty with Nia Guzman in 2014.

Tran told Angie Martinez that she reached out to Leigh to offer her support.

“I sent her a message, I don’t even know if she saw it or not but just to support. Like, ‘Yo, if you need anything, you need somebody to talk to or whatever, I’m here.’ I just—ugh. That just really triggered my trauma!”

You can watch Karrueche’s entire interview with Angie Martinez via the YouTube clip above.