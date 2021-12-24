Jada Pinkett Smith’s Mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, Celebrates 31 Years of Sobriety

*Jada Pinkett Smith’s mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, is celebrating 31 years of sobriety.

“I’m outside, and I just wanted to take a few minutes to be peaceful and still,” the 68-year-old “Red Table Talk” co-host said in an Instagram video. “Today is my anniversary, my clean date. 31 years. One day at a time.”

Banfield-Norris said she “spent so many years in that insanity of active addiction,” which she remembered being a “revolving door” until she was ultimately able to get her “life back together.”

“That surrender was a struggle,” she admitted. “But it was the surrender that was the beginning of the change in my life.”

Watch Adrienne celebrate her journey via the Instagram clip below.

READ MORE: Jada Pinkett Smith Gets Candid About Past Addiction Issues [WATCH]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adrienne Norris (@gammynorris)

In a second video, Banfield-Norris recited a passage from Narcotics Anonymous’ Basic Text.

“When at the end of the road we find that we can no longer function as a human being, either with or without drugs, we all face the same dilemma,” she said. “Either go on as best we can to the bitter ends — jails, institutions or death — or find a new way to live.”

Banfield-Norris’s famous daughter Jada Pinkett-Smith previously opened up about her own battle with addiction during an episode of “Red Table Talk.” The actress said she’s a “walking miracle” after kicking her substance abuse issues.

Pinkett-Smith said she had developed a tolerance to hard liquor, ecstasy, and weed.

“Drinking red wine for me was like drinking glasses of water,” she shared on Facebook Watch’s “Red Table Talk.” “Because I’m used to that hard hit. I was drinking hard in high school, too, and when I got out here I was doing cocktails. So, ecstasy, alcohol, weed. Let me tell you, I was having myself a little ball.

“I wasn’t doing things that I thought were addictive,” she continued. “But I would do those three together, that was my cocktail. Your threshold becomes so high that what it takes for you to get to the place you need to get to — it’ll take me two bottles to get to … Okay, if I do ecstasy, weed and alcohol at the same time I’m gonna get there faster and I can keep the high going.”

Pinkett-Smith said she mostly indulged on the weekends.

“When it’s time to go, we gonna go,” she said. “So I wasn’t the type of person who was drinking every day, I was like a weekend party girl. Thursday to Monday morning, I would go.”

She admitted that she was so high on the set of 1996’s “The Nutty Professor” that she passed out.

“I went to work high and it was a bad batch of ecstasy,” Pinkett-Smith recalled. “And I passed out and I told everybody that I must have had old medication in a vitamin bottle. But I’ll tell you what I did, though. I got my ass together and got on that set. That was the last time.”