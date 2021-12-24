Friday, December 24, 2021
HomeNews
News

Ex-NFLer Vincent Jackson Diagnosed With CTE, Widow Speaks Out [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
0

Vincent Jackson (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

*The widow of former NFL receiver Vincent Jackson is speaking out about his Stage 2 CTE diagnosis following his death in February. 

Jackson was found dead on Feb. 15 at the Homewood Suites in Brandon, Florida, five days after his family had reported him missing. He was 38.

The Hillsborough County Medical Examiner said that the former NFL wide receiver died from chronic alcohol use, SI reports. The manner of his death was “natural.” The report comes days after the Concussion Legacy Foundation confirmed that Jackson was diagnosed with stage II chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, the progressive brain disease associated with repeated head trauma.

“Vincent dedicated so much of his life to helping others,” said Lindsey Jackson, Jackson’s widow and mother of his four children. “Even in his passing, I know he would want to continue that same legacy.”

OTHER NEWS: Iman Shumpert Explains Why LeBron James ‘Ruined Basketball’ [WATCH]

Vincent played football for 23 years. After his death, his family donated Jackson’s brain for study. 

“Vincent Jackson was a brilliant, disciplined, gentle giant whose life began to change in his mid-30s. He became depressed, with progressive memory loss, problem solving difficulties, paranoia, and eventually extreme social isolation,” Dr. Ann McKee, chief of neuropathology for the VA Boston Healthcare System, said.

“That his brain showed stage 2 CTE should no longer surprise us; these results have become commonplace,” the doctor added. “What is surprising is that so many football players have died with CTE and so little is being done to make football, at all levels, safer by limiting the number of repetitive subconcussive hits.”

Vincent was exhibiting CTE symptoms after his final season in the NFL, according to his wife. 

“His whole plan in the N.F.L. was to set himself up to not have these struggles,” Lindsey said in an interview with The NY Times. “He had done everything to set up a graceful retirement from football, she said, adding, “It’s not the ending he wanted.”

Previous articleWhite Model Tells Black TikToker to ‘Lawyer Up’ Over ‘White Privilege’ Video
Next articleArmed with Pickaxe Woman Casually Shoplifts At a Rite Aid in Los Angeles | WATCH
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2021 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO