2 Major Airlines (United & Delta) Cancel Holiday Flights As Omicron Cases Hit Crews | VIDEO

*(Via MSN News) – The transportation industry has been bracing for pre-pandemic-level crowds this holiday season, but now two major U.S. airlines have been forced to proactively cancel some Christmas Eve flights due to the fast-spreading omicron variant of COVID-19.

As of Thursday evening, United Airlines has proactively cancelled 112 flights for Christmas Eve.

“The nationwide spike in omicron cases this week has had a direct impact on our flight crews and the people who run our operation,” United said in a statement. “As a result, we’ve unfortunately had to cancel some flights and are notifying impacted customers in advance of them coming to the airport.”

And it’s not just United that’s feeling the impact of the variant on crews.

Delta Air Lines also proactively canceled around 90 flights for Christmas Eve. The airline says the “flight cancellations are due to a combination of issues, including but not limited to, potential inclement weather in some areas and the impact of the omicron variant.”

