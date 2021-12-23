Nearly $100B Stolen in Pandemic Relief Funds Says Secret Service

*While some of y’all are hoping for another pandemic shutdown to get those stimulus checks and unemployment benefits poppin’ again, the Secret Service is running them fraud numbers and they’re working hard to get them coins back!

According to @apnews, nearly $100 billion has been stolen from COVID-19 relief programs since the start of the pandemic. The Secret Service announced that the Department of Labor and Small Business Administration have been collecting data from programs set up to help small businesses and people who lost their jobs due to the pandemic, and found that 3% of the $3.4 trillion dispersed was fraudulent.

The Labor Department reported that most of the stolen funds come from unemployment fraud, with about $87 billion being paid to fraudulent claims.

Wait! There’s more to the story …

The Justice Department said last week that its fraud section had prosecuted over 150 defendants in more than 95 criminal cases and had seized over $75 million in cash proceeds derived from fraudulently obtained Paycheck Protection Program funds, as well as numerous real estate properties and luxury items purchased with the proceeds.