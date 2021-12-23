‘Bachelorette’ Michelle Young and Fiancé Nayte Olukoya Gifted $200K for New Home [WATCH]

*Season 18 “Bachelorette” Michelle Young and her fiancé Nayte Olukoya made their first public appearance as an engaged couple on the After the Final Rose special Tuesday night, during which they received a special gift from some of “The Bachelorette” producers.

Young and Olukoya were gifted with $200,000 to put toward a down payment on a house in her home state of Minnesota.

“That right there is from us in the Bachelor family,” said host Kaitlyn Bristowe as the couple received the check. “And that is a — I’m going to cry — that’s a down payment on your first home together.”

Watch the moment via the clip below.

After the show aired, Young took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her gratitude for the gift.

“Last night was a special one for the Young and Olukoya family!” she began the post. “Nayte and I cannot express how grateful we are to have received the incredibly generous gift that we will be using to purchase our first home together! Although this @bacheloretteabc journey has come to an end, we are so excited to bring y’all with us as we start our life together! House warming invites to be sent soon #BachelorNation!”

Young and Olukoya got engaged in Mexico two months ago, and they have since had serious talks about their future together.

“You can have all these passionate moments but when you get into the real world, are you a person who’s going to stick in and hold on and work through things?” Young tells PEOPLE. “That’s when I truly understood the depth of Nayte. He said love changes, but it doesn’t mean you love each other any less.”

She said of her fiancé, “I fall more in love every day. I was fortunate enough to grow up in a family with a healthy marriage and I thought, I’m not going to give up until I have that. He’s my person. And I didn’t know I could love at this level.”

Olukoya adds: “It’s so natural for us to be together. I’ve never felt the way I feel before. I’m all in!”

