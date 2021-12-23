FDA Authorizes Pfizer’s COVID-19 Treatment Pill – The First Oral Antiviral Drug

*This Wednesday, the FDA announced that it has authorized Pfizer‘s antiviral pills to treat COVID-19 for emergency use, which allows limited use of the drug in Americans as young as 12 who are at “high risk for progression to severe COVID-19,” according to @CNN.

The Food and Drug Administration issued emergency authorization for Pfizer’s Paxlovid, a pill that is available by prescription only. It was noted that it should be initiated as soon as possible after a diagnosis of COVID-19 and within five days of symptom onset.

“Today’s authorization introduces the first treatment for COVID-19 that is in the form of a pill that is taken orally — a major step forward in the fight against this global pandemic,’ said Dr. Patrizia Cavazzoni director of the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research in a statement.

