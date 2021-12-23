Thursday, December 23, 2021
Cardi B Cancels Launch of Doll Collection Amid Production Delays

By Ny MaGee
Cardi B (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

*Cardi B has scrapped plans to drop a new line of dolls, citing ongoing production delays and concerns over the quality of the product. 

TMZ reports that Cardi and fashion doll brand Real Women joined forces to make a limited edition Cardi B doll at $35 a pop. Pre-orders started in March, but when shipping deadlines were missed, Cardi fans accused the company of scamming and demanded refunds.  

Cardi B announced her new line of dolls earlier this year when she gushed about the project in an Instagram post.

“BARDI GANG!! I’m dropping my own doll TODAY!” she captioned a photo of the dolls on IG. “Inspired by me. Created by me. Designed by me. Thank you @officialrealwomenare This means sooo much.”

In March, she explained in an interview with People the importance of creating a doll line for girls of color.

“I have a 2-year-old, right? And I buy dolls every time I go to Target, and they expensive. So somebody came with this idea to me and I’m like, ‘That is great, because I would love my daughter to play with a doll that looks like me,’” Cardi said. “Growing up, I ain’t ever seen a doll that look like me. I ain’t ever seen a doll that really represents me. When you go to the doll aisle when you was my age, it’s either like there’s a real white one or there’s a real dark one. And there’s barely one that’s in the middle. None of them have my style, none of them have my flavor. I want a doll that represents me.”

The Bronx-born hip-hop star planned to ultimately expand her doll line to include fellow artists.

“When this doll business got presented to me, one of the reasons I decided to do it is because I’m a girl’s mom,” she said. “Nowadays, these dolls are not like Barbies. They are way more expensive. They come with way more fashion and are way more diverse. They come so chic and I constantly gotta spend money on these dolls. My daughter constantly want me to buy these dolls, she actually has a preference.”

Amid outrage from fans over the continued delays in shipping the dolls, Cardi B has announced the collection will not be released. She has reportedly asked the company to issue refunds immediately.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

