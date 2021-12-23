Cardi B Cancels Launch of Doll Collection Amid Production Delays

*Cardi B has scrapped plans to drop a new line of dolls, citing ongoing production delays and concerns over the quality of the product.

TMZ reports that Cardi and fashion doll brand Real Women joined forces to make a limited edition Cardi B doll at $35 a pop. Pre-orders started in March, but when shipping deadlines were missed, Cardi fans accused the company of scamming and demanded refunds.

Cardi B announced her new line of dolls earlier this year when she gushed about the project in an Instagram post.

“BARDI GANG!! I’m dropping my own doll TODAY!” she captioned a photo of the dolls on IG. “Inspired by me. Created by me. Designed by me. Thank you @officialrealwomenare This means sooo much.”

READ MORE: Cardi B Intervenes After Black Women Denied Entry Into Miami Club [VIDEO]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

In March, she explained in an interview with People the importance of creating a doll line for girls of color.

“I have a 2-year-old, right? And I buy dolls every time I go to Target, and they expensive. So somebody came with this idea to me and I’m like, ‘That is great, because I would love my daughter to play with a doll that looks like me,’” Cardi said. “Growing up, I ain’t ever seen a doll that look like me. I ain’t ever seen a doll that really represents me. When you go to the doll aisle when you was my age, it’s either like there’s a real white one or there’s a real dark one. And there’s barely one that’s in the middle. None of them have my style, none of them have my flavor. I want a doll that represents me.”

The Bronx-born hip-hop star planned to ultimately expand her doll line to include fellow artists.

“When this doll business got presented to me, one of the reasons I decided to do it is because I’m a girl’s mom,” she said. “Nowadays, these dolls are not like Barbies. They are way more expensive. They come with way more fashion and are way more diverse. They come so chic and I constantly gotta spend money on these dolls. My daughter constantly want me to buy these dolls, she actually has a preference.”

Amid outrage from fans over the continued delays in shipping the dolls, Cardi B has announced the collection will not be released. She has reportedly asked the company to issue refunds immediately.