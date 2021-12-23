Thursday, December 23, 2021
Joe Biden-Kamala Harris

Will You Vote for Joe in ’24? – Biden Says He’ll Run Again – If He’s ‘in Good Health’ | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
Joe Biden - Gettyimages
*In an interview with ABC News Wednesday, President Joe Biden said he would run for re-election if he was “in good health” and he believed “fate” would help bring him a second chance for another term.

“If I’m in the health I’m in now – I’m in good health – then, in fact, I would run again,” Biden told “World News Tonight” anchor David Muir, adding that he would welcome a rematch with former President Donald Trump. “I’m a great respecter of fate. Fate has intervened in my life many, many times.”

“Why would I not run against Donald Trump if he were the nominee? That would increase the prospect of running,” the 79-year-old Democrat said.

Fisher Jack

