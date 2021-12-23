‘American Underdog’s’ Anna Paquin: She’s A Survivor | WATCH

*Zachary Levi is putting his superhero powers to use in a different way in the new biopic “American Underdog,” which details the rise of Kurt Warner, known to have one of the greatest NFL stories of all time.

The film chronicles the inspirational true story of Warner (Levi), who went from stocking groceries to two-time NFL MVP, Super Bowl champion, and Hall of Fame quarterback. With the support of his wife, Brenda Warner (Anna Paquin), and the encouragement of his family, coaches, and teammates he persevered and found the strength to show the world the champion that he already is.

“American Underdog” is an uplifting story that demonstrates that anything is possible when you have faith, family, and determination.

Cole: How important was it for you to show Brenda’s feminine side while still embracing motherhood in the film?

Paquin: It was incredibly important. I had many long conversations with Brenda about that period of time in her life. It was very well written in the script and being able to hear from Brenda about things that weren’t in the script helped improve my performance and it was a luxury. They broke the mold when they made Brenda. She’s not going to be put into anyone’s box and she’s a survivor.

Put on your cleats and head to theaters to see “American Underdog” on Christmas day.