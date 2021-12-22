Wednesday, December 22, 2021
HomeEntertainmentMusic
Music

Patti’s Pie’s Viral Singer on Why He ‘Had To Check Patti LaBelle’ [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
0

*James Wright Chanel went viral in 2015 after his hilarious review of Walmart’s Patti LaBelle pies. In case you missed it, check out the video above.

Let James tell it, and he is the reason why Pattie’s pies flew off the shelves and sold out in the blink of an eye. He previously spoke to BET about why he almost had to “check” Patti when she failed to properly appreciate the impact he had on her pie sales. 

“The pie made 11 million dollars and sold 2.5 million pies in just two days. No Walmart in any county had a pie,” said James. People were even selling those pies for like twenty times the price, all because of…me.”

In the same interview, he explained that Patti LaBelle took issue with him receiving all the credit for her pie success. As reported by I Love Old School Music, the iconic singer said at the time that she and she alone was the reason for the massive pies sales. 

READ MORE: Mariah Carey’s Dogs Triggered By ‘All I Want For Christmas’ Chorus (Watch)

James and his social media followers initially shaded Patti over her comments. 

“They went on my page and lit Miss Patti up and I had to make a post like, ‘Do not disrespect Patti,’” he said.

Patti ultimately made things right. 

“She called my phone and was like, ‘James?’, revealed James. “And I was like, ‘Who is this?’ She said ‘It’s Patti LaBelle honey.’”

“I sat that phone down, like the bishop just preached the word and shouted all over that house. And I was like, ‘Patti?’ …She was like, ‘James?’ And I was like ‘Hey girl!’And she was like, ‘That was an amazing thing you did with that video. I want you to come to my house for Thanksgiving.’”

After bonding over Thanksgiving dinner, LaBelle and Chanel are now great friends. 

Previous articleTrevor Noah Speaks on Chappelle Controversy & Being Hated for Taking Over ‘The Daily Show’ | WATCH
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2021 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO