Patti’s Pie’s Viral Singer on Why He ‘Had To Check Patti LaBelle’ [VIDEO]

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

*James Wright Chanel went viral in 2015 after his hilarious review of Walmart’s Patti LaBelle pies. In case you missed it, check out the video above.

Let James tell it, and he is the reason why Pattie’s pies flew off the shelves and sold out in the blink of an eye. He previously spoke to BET about why he almost had to “check” Patti when she failed to properly appreciate the impact he had on her pie sales.

“The pie made 11 million dollars and sold 2.5 million pies in just two days. No Walmart in any county had a pie,” said James. People were even selling those pies for like twenty times the price, all because of…me.”

In the same interview, he explained that Patti LaBelle took issue with him receiving all the credit for her pie success. As reported by I Love Old School Music, the iconic singer said at the time that she and she alone was the reason for the massive pies sales.

READ MORE: Mariah Carey’s Dogs Triggered By ‘All I Want For Christmas’ Chorus (Watch)

James and his social media followers initially shaded Patti over her comments.

“They went on my page and lit Miss Patti up and I had to make a post like, ‘Do not disrespect Patti,’” he said.

Patti ultimately made things right.

“She called my phone and was like, ‘James?’, revealed James. “And I was like, ‘Who is this?’ She said ‘It’s Patti LaBelle honey.’”

“I sat that phone down, like the bishop just preached the word and shouted all over that house. And I was like, ‘Patti?’ …She was like, ‘James?’ And I was like ‘Hey girl!’And she was like, ‘That was an amazing thing you did with that video. I want you to come to my house for Thanksgiving.’”

After bonding over Thanksgiving dinner, LaBelle and Chanel are now great friends.