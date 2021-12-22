Wednesday, December 22, 2021
No Time for Grudges – Jay Z Forgives Lil Mama for Crashing His 2009 Set with Alicia Keys

By Fisher Jack
Lil Mama Jay Z Alicia Keys (Wire Image-Getty)
Lil Mama – Jay Z – Alicia Keys (Wire Image-Getty)

*Back in October, Alicia Keys appeared on The Morning Hustle show, where the hosts jokingly asked if the 15-time Grammy-winner ever forgave Lil Mama for crashing her performance with Jay-Z at the Video Music Awards.

“Of course,” Keys answered at the time. “Listen, to this day, I truly never knew she was even on the stage—that’s the craziest part of the whole thing for me. I was on that stage, Jay was in the middle, she was on the other side of Jay, and I never saw her. Never.”

The legendary rapper is finally speaking on the viral moment over a decade later and sharing his thoughts. In a recent conversation with Genius’ Rob Markman on Twitter Spaces, Jay recalled Lil Mama joining him and Alicia onstage in 2009 while they played their hit song “Empire State of Mind.”

Markman asked if she was forgiven for her actions, Jay responded by saying she was. “Of course, of course,” Jay said. “C’mon. Don’t do that… That’s our sister. Man, we love her. I wouldn’t recommend people just jumping on other artists’ stages…” He added, “She’s a New Yorker… She got excited. Things happen. Of course, we love her… yes, she’s forgiven. It’s all love and she was coming from a place of love it’s just… may have been a little too excited,” Complex quotes.

