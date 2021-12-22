Must See Entanglement Movie Trailer Teases Steamy Love Triangle in Psychological Thriller | WATCH

*Mahogany Films in collaboration with Son of Oakland Films and Arise Media has released the trailer for the highly anticipated film “Entanglement.”

The video, which you can check out below, features Jill Marie Jones (Girlfriends, Monogamy) as Layla, a wife still reeling from her husband’s past infidelity. As the couple tries to rebuild their marriage, they rent out the vacant unit in their duplex to a much younger man with a dark past, who becomes obsessed with Layla.

The thriller stars Jones, Andra Fuller (“Prison Break”, True To The Game), Emmy-nominated Tajh Bellow (General Hospital), Ricco Ross (“Aliens”), Kinnik Sky, Trinidadian Opera singer Charisse Mills, and newcomer Candace Wheeler.

The thriller, which was a semi-finalist in the 2021 Lifetime Pitchfest, was directed by award-winning director Leon Lozano (My Father Belize, Something is Killing Tate) and is written and produced by Anasia Obioha and Igbo Obioha.

The film will be released in 2022. To learn more visit entanglement-film.com.