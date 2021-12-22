Mariah Carey’s Dogs Triggered By ‘All I Want For Christmas’ Chorus (Watch)

*Mariah Carey recently filmed her family’s two dogs getting into the holiday spirit while singing the Yuletide tune that has made her the unofficial Queen of Christmas.

In the clip shared on Carey’s Instagram page, she enters a festive room decorated with poinsettias, white lights and a bright Christmas tree and belts the song’s title.

On the “is you” part, her twins with ex-husband Nick Cannon – Moroccan and Monroe – shout the two words and hold the final “youuuuuu” like they were Soulja Boy, prompting an excited response from the family’s two dogs.

Carey gave a nod to the pets in the caption of her post, writing: “All I Want For Christmas Is… 🐶🐶.”

