War Against the Born and the Unborn

*Roe v. Wade and acronyms ROE & WADE

There has been much ado about abortion and Roe v. Wade with the passing of the unpopular and dangerous Texas law that prohibits the practice and enables citizens to become bounty hunters for offenders. Is there any difference between abortion and homicide? There are two sides to the coin of taking someone’s life. People are being killed with legal and illegal guns every day in America, but the outcry for gun control is falling on deaf ears.

The Bible calls murder a sin. It does not specify born or unborn, so why can’t some church leaders and lawmakers who are bent on overturning Roe v. Wade have the same vigor for stemming the epidemic of gun violence?

The world is hostile to life in general. Consider the outcry of pro-choice women and the outcry of mothers who have lost children to senseless gun violence: What’s the difference? To that, I would like to employ two acronyms – ROE (Rules of Engagement), and WADE (Women Against Dictatorial Edicts [no play on words intended]) to illustrate the operational birthing processes in both seen (the born) and unseen (the unborn) terms. Either way, women are being “cheated” (synonym for the slang word)!

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: ‘Euphoria’ Season 2 Trailer: Zendaya’s Rue Still Dealing With Her Various Addictions (Watch)

Code-named “Operation Overlord,” on June 6, 1944, allied forces launched the largest air and amphibious invasion in the history of warfare. On “D-Day” as it is commonly referred to, allied landings on the beaches of Normandy (France) marked the start of a long, arduous, and costly campaign to liberate parts of Europe from Germany’s Nazi occupation.

The challenge: Get as many of the thousands of allied soldiers as possible via land, air and sea operations to penetrate the Nazi’s fortified beaches and establish a beachhead with the intent to get a foothold into the European campaign. Despite warnings to Allied Commander General Dwight D. Eisenhower to abort the plan because “casualties would be too great,” he forged ahead after weighing all the pros and cons and stayed focused on the greater good of liberating the oppressed and bringing about a new birth of freedom. Following orders and Rules of Engagement (ROE), if enough troops could get through, the allies would be able to carry out their strategic plans.

As the invasion unfolded, history records that many allied troops were killed by the enemy before their parachutes even hit the ground, while others were killed before they could either get off the transport boats or while wading in the water towards the beaches. Yes, casualties were high in a very hostile environment, but enough did get through victoriously to help pave the way towards reaching the goal.

In much the same way, during conception, a woman’s body can also be a hostile environment. Here’s my condensed understanding of the process: By design, it takes only one sperm to fertilize a female’s egg, but for each sperm that reaches the egg, science discovered there are millions more that don’t. Studies show that within minutes of coitus (sexual intercourse), some “pioneer” sperm have been found in the upper reaches of the uterine tubes; likely swept up the female reproductive tract during muscular contractions.

While the function of the pioneer sperm is not known (militarily they could be referred to as the first wave), there is an indication that these sperm have been damaged (heavy casualties) and are unable to fertilize an egg. Sperm that is successfully transported through the cervix – the lower, narrow end of the uterus that forms a canal between the uterus and the vagina – stand a better chance with factors that may or may not favor their transport towards the opening of the uterine tube that contains the ovulated egg. Those that make it are victorious!

Now, the Overlord D-Day campaign in cooperation with allied forces, formulated initial and contingency plans with Rules of Engagement (ROE) in place. Disagreements, doubts, and fears abounding in all camps had to be negotiated and ironed out leading up to the invasion. With all the consideration and preparation, there were no guarantees of success for what was to become the greatest invasion in human warfare history, only faith and trust in God.

Just as the allied forces gathered and prepared for the invasion of hostile territory, I’ll take license to say that God equipped the man with an army (sperm) to be able to penetrate various barriers in a woman’s reproductive system, as described by science, to increase chances for a successful outcome.

To execute the invasion of a foreign land, there should be a declaration of war (unlike the Vietnam conflict); to execute sexual relations, there should be a declaration of marriage (unlike single parenting). The absence of rules of engagement (ROE) brings about anger, despair, confusion, chaos, and crimes against humanity. As we saw with the Nazis, dictatorial edicts are doomed for failure. Life is about choices, and God has given us all free will to make choices even to the extent of us either accepting or rejecting His gift to the world, Jesus! (John 3:16)

Born or unborn, true democracy invites all parties, pro and con, to the table to reason and try to reach a consensus that everyone can live with.

Larry Buford is a Los Angeles-based contributing writer. Author of “Things Are Gettin’ Outta Hand” and “Book To The Future” (Amazon); two insightful books that speak to our moral conscience in times like these. Email: [email protected]. You may also want to read “Roe v. Wade and Pandora’s Box” by the author. Related article: “America’s Forgotten Mass Imprisonment of Women.”