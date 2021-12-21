Tuesday, December 21, 2021
VIDEO: ‘Mama Tina’ Taps Beyonce, Grandkids for Theme Song to Her New Facebook Watch Series

Tina Knowles Lawson
Tina Knowles Lawson in promo for Talks with Mama Tina – Instagram screenshot

*Beyoncé’s mama Tina Knowles Larson has just launched a new Facebook Watch series called “Talks With Mama Tina,” and the theme song is belted by her famous eldest daughter, with an assist from her grandkids.

Tina shared a teaser on Instagram Monday, which begins with her grandbabies Blue Ivy, Sir, Rumi, and Julez saying “Let’s talk about it, grandma!” Beyoncé then sings: “Whatever it is, we can talk about it. Tell me how you feel, we can talk about it. Say what’s on your mind, we can talk about it. Simple conversations with no limitations, come and have a talk with Mama Tina.”

The promo also reveals future guests, including Zendaya, Kelly Rowland, Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish, Chloe and Halle Bailey, Storm Reid, Ciara and more. In the caption, Tina writes that she “invited some of my favorite people over to my home and have a talk with me,” and explained that she “loved filming this show and sitting down with so many amazing people because we got to have such honest heartfelt conversations and I got to make them my famous GUMBO!”

Tina also expressed gratitude to her family, adding: “Thank you to my baby @beyonce and my beautiful grand babies for making this special theme song for the show. Are you guys ready to watch?”

Um, yes.

Watch the promo below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson)

EURPublisher01

