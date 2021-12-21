Tuesday, December 21, 2021
Shaquille O’Neal Drops $16M on New Home in Miami [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
Shaquille O’Neal (March 8, 2019 – Source: Getty Images North America)

*Shaquille O’Neal recently moved to Miami after living in Orlando for 20 years, and the NBA icon reportedly dropped $16 million on a new home.

The four-time NBA champion turned analyst for “NBA on TNT” shows off his new home the latest episode of his YouTube series, Shaw Life. Here’s more from Fadeaway World:

While the video doesn’t go into the specifics of Shaq’s new home, it is quite obvious that there must be all sorts of amenities provided to him. From what we can see, there is a garage, a huge pool, an amazing home theater, and without a doubt many huge rooms. Moreover, Shaq filled his house with some-fancy looking furniture. Apart from that, he has filled the house with random stuff that he likes. For example, a mirror that looks like a 1960 photo frame, which was suggested to him by his friend.

Go inside Shaq’s new home via the YouTube clip below.

READ MORE: Wait! Is Shaquille O’Neal Denouncing His Celebrity Status? – ‘I Don’t Want to be One’

Back in September, O’Neal said he doesn’t want any connection to his celebrity status.

“These celebrities are going freaking crazy and I don’t want to be one. I denounce my celebrity-ness today. I’m done with it,” he said during a recent interview.

He added: “I don’t want to be in that category. Celebrities are crazy, they really are. Don’t call me that anymore. These people are out of their freaking minds with how they treat people, what they do, what they say. That’s never been me. I never want to be looked at like that.” “All my life, everyone probably gets stereotyped, but us celebrities, we get stereotyped because most of these celebrities are out of their mind. I don’t do that. I’m a regular person that listened, followed his dreams and made it.”

O’Neal said that instead of being a celebrity, he wants to be known for his kindness.

“I came from nothing. But, just because I made it doesn’t mean I’m bigger than you, smarter than you — just because I have more money doesn’t mean I’m better than you. I’ve never been that way and I never will be that way. So I don’t want to be in that category of people….”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

