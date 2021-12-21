Mimi Faust Teases New Season of ‘VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition’ [EUR Exclusive]

*”VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition” is back for a second season, with a star-studded cast featuring reality TV veteran Mimi Faust. Check out the teaser above.

We caught us with Ms. Mimi who teased what fans can expect this season and she dished about her relationship with baby daddy Stevie J.

Per press release, building off the last season’s success, season two will bring together fan favorites from all four cities of Love & Hip Hop to continue the tradition of celebrating Black Joy during an action-packed, fun and revealing, week-long gathering full of friendship, foe-ship, secrets, flings and forgiveness.

The star-studded cast features leads from Atlanta, New York, Hollywood and Miami, including Amina Buddafly, Bobby Lytes, Booby Gibson, Brooke Valentine, Cisco Rosado, Cyn Santana, Erica Mena, Jonathan Fernandez, Juelz Santana, Kimbella, Marcus Black, Mimi Faust, Peter Gunz, Rich Dollaz, Safaree, Shekinah Jo, Stevie J, Tara, Yo-Yo and ZellSwag. By bringing together casts from different cities, this season will push the boundaries.

Check out our conversation with Mimi below.

“VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition: airs Mondays at 8 PM ET/PT on VH1.

VH1-Family Reunion-LHH-Edition-Mimi Faust from EURweb on Vimeo.