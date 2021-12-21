Tuesday, December 21, 2021
HomeEUR Sections** FEATURED STORY **
** FEATURED STORY **

Michael B. Jordan On What He’s Learned About Love ‘A Journal For Jordan’ | Watch

By JillMunroe
0

The new Sony Pictures Entertainment film “A Journal For Jordan” stars Michael B. Jordan as First Sergeant Charles Monroe King, a soldier deployed to Iraq who begins to keep a journal of love and advice for his infant son. Back at home, senior New York Times editor Dana Canedy (Chanté Adams) revisits the story of her unlikely, life-altering relationship with King and his enduring devotion to her and their child. The film is directed by Academy Award winner Denzel Washington.

Jordan discussed what he learned about love working on this project and why it’s important at this point in his career to be involved on the producing side and not just be a work-for-hire actor.

JOURNAL FOR JORDAN
Dana Canedy (Chanté Adams) and Charles Monroe King (Michael B. Jordan) in Columbia Pictures’ JOURNAL FOR JORDAN.

“I like to be involved in the fabric of the project, it’s important for me,” said Jordan. “To be able to have a close working relationship with the man himself (Washington) and his producing partner Todd Black and get into the weeds and problem solve. How to strengthen and make things better, I thought that was an incredible honor, especially with the story that we’re telling.”

He also said the opportunity to work closely with the real Dana Canedy and her son Jordan was important as well. The story is a sweet and funny account of a once-in-a-lifetime love. With that in mind, Michael shared what he learned about love in telling this family’s story.

“Love knows no bounds. And anything is possible through that. Even though unfortunate death and tragedy, love survives and lives on. Every word Charles wrote out of love poured into his son, and his intent carried through. It’s important to see that, it’s a nice reminder. Especially in the way the world has been in the years of past. It was a good reminder that love is there and alive and well,” said Jordan.

JOURNAL FOR JORDAN
Charles Monroe King (Michael B. Jordan) and Dana Canedy (Chanté Adams) in Columbia Pictures’ JOURNAL FOR JORDAN.

Music and art are elements used in the film as displays of love. Michael shared what three songs he would put on a playlist for a significant other, “Don’t Let Go” by En Vogue, “A Rose is Still a Rose” by Aretha Franklin, and “Saturday Love” by Alexander O’Neal and Cherrelle.

“A Journal for Jordan” arrives in theatres on Christmas Day.

Previous articleHear Gloria Estefan, Kandi Burruss, Leslie Grace & Lili Estefan in Live Audio Room on Facebook | LISTEN
Next articleGoogle Under Investigation Over Treatment Of Black Female Workers
JillMunroe

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2021 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO