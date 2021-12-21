Michael B. Jordan On What He’s Learned About Love ‘A Journal For Jordan’ | Watch

The new Sony Pictures Entertainment film “A Journal For Jordan” stars Michael B. Jordan as First Sergeant Charles Monroe King, a soldier deployed to Iraq who begins to keep a journal of love and advice for his infant son. Back at home, senior New York Times editor Dana Canedy (Chanté Adams) revisits the story of her unlikely, life-altering relationship with King and his enduring devotion to her and their child. The film is directed by Academy Award winner Denzel Washington.

Jordan discussed what he learned about love working on this project and why it’s important at this point in his career to be involved on the producing side and not just be a work-for-hire actor.

“I like to be involved in the fabric of the project, it’s important for me,” said Jordan. “To be able to have a close working relationship with the man himself (Washington) and his producing partner Todd Black and get into the weeds and problem solve. How to strengthen and make things better, I thought that was an incredible honor, especially with the story that we’re telling.”

He also said the opportunity to work closely with the real Dana Canedy and her son Jordan was important as well. The story is a sweet and funny account of a once-in-a-lifetime love. With that in mind, Michael shared what he learned about love in telling this family’s story.

“Love knows no bounds. And anything is possible through that. Even though unfortunate death and tragedy, love survives and lives on. Every word Charles wrote out of love poured into his son, and his intent carried through. It’s important to see that, it’s a nice reminder. Especially in the way the world has been in the years of past. It was a good reminder that love is there and alive and well,” said Jordan.

Music and art are elements used in the film as displays of love. Michael shared what three songs he would put on a playlist for a significant other, “Don’t Let Go” by En Vogue, “A Rose is Still a Rose” by Aretha Franklin, and “Saturday Love” by Alexander O’Neal and Cherrelle.

“A Journal for Jordan” arrives in theatres on Christmas Day.