Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin Are Divorcing!

*It’s all over! Hollywood’s super hip Christian couple, Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin are calling it quits after nine years of marriage.

According to published reports, Franklin filed legal documents on Monday in an L.A. courthouse. The date of separation is listed as Aug. 21, 2021 and the reason he cited for the divorce is “irreconcilable differences.”

Good and Franklin tied the knot on June 16, 2012 and have no children together. They had initially met on the set of their 2011 film, “Jumping the Broom,” and got engaged in May 2012.

The estranged couple released a statement to People confirming the news, saying that “after much prayer and consideration, we have decided to go into our futures separately but forever connected.”

“We celebrate almost a decade of marriage together and a love that is eternal,” the statement continued. “There’s no one at fault, we believe this is the next best chapter in the evolution of our love. We are incredibly grateful for the life-changing years we’ve spent together as a husband and wife. We are also extremely thankful to God for the testimony being created inside us both and for blessing our lives with each other.”

